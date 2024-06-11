Police issue fresh appeal to find missing Bulwell girl

By John Smith
Published 11th Jun 2024, 11:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police have re-issued an appeal to help find a missing Bulwell girl.

Electra was last seen in the Bulwell area at around 7.15pm on Monday, June 10 and police are concerned for her safety.

She is around 5ft 1in of heavy build with faded red/pink hair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Electra was last seen wearing a light grey jumper, black leggings and white trainers.

If you have seen Electra or have any information on where she is, please call us on 101 quoting incident 649 of 10/06/2024

Related topics:ElectraBulwellPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.