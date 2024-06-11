Police issue fresh appeal to find missing Bulwell girl
Police have re-issued an appeal to help find a missing Bulwell girl.
Electra was last seen in the Bulwell area at around 7.15pm on Monday, June 10 and police are concerned for her safety.
She is around 5ft 1in of heavy build with faded red/pink hair.
Electra was last seen wearing a light grey jumper, black leggings and white trainers.
If you have seen Electra or have any information on where she is, please call us on 101 quoting incident 649 of 10/06/2024
