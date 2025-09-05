Police launch investigation after packages stolen in Ravenshead

By Shelley Marriott
Published 5th Sep 2025, 09:12 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2025, 10:01 BST
Police investigating a theft in Ravenshead have released an image of an individual they’d like to speak to.

Officers were made aware that two delivery packages had been taken from outside a property in Longdale Lane.

It’s believed the incident happened on Thursday, July 24, at around noon.

The man pictured in this image may have vital information and officers urge those who recognise him to come forward.

The police would like to speak to this man in connection with a theft

PC Laura Wilkinson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an upsetting incident for the victim, and we are determined to get to the bottom of what happened.

“We’d encourage the person in the image or anyone who recognises him to get in touch with us by contacting the police on 101, quoting incident 25*456388 of July 24, 2025, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

