Police launch investigation after packages stolen in Ravenshead
Officers were made aware that two delivery packages had been taken from outside a property in Longdale Lane.
It’s believed the incident happened on Thursday, July 24, at around noon.
The man pictured in this image may have vital information and officers urge those who recognise him to come forward.
PC Laura Wilkinson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an upsetting incident for the victim, and we are determined to get to the bottom of what happened.
“We’d encourage the person in the image or anyone who recognises him to get in touch with us by contacting the police on 101, quoting incident 25*456388 of July 24, 2025, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”