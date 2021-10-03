Police name man whose body found was found in Dispatch district river in Bulwell

The River Leen in Bulwell (Photo Google Street View)

A member of the public made the shocking discovery in the River Leen, near Main Street in Bulwell, just after 1.20pm on Saturday September 25).

Investigating officers have now identified him as 45-year-old Lee Wightman, of Bulwell.

Officers have been working hard to establish the circumstances leading up to his death and now want to speak to anyone who may have seen him in the area on the evening of Friday September 24.

Detective Inspector Rachael North, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers are working hard to establish the full circumstances around his death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

“We have been conducting local CCTV enquiries and have been speaking to people in the area. We would now appeal to anyone who was in the rear beer garden of the Royal Oak public house or the vicinity of the River Leen in Bulwell between 7.45pm to 8.15pm on Friday September 24 to get in touch.

“Our thoughts are with Mr Wightman’s family at this very difficult time.”