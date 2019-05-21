Police renew appeal to find 15-year-old girl last seen in Hucknall

Police are concerned for the safety of a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Hucknall.

Macie Pagani was reported missing from the Bedfordshire area at around 8am on May 16.

Missing Macie.

She was last sighted in Hucknall on Thursday 16, at 4pm and is believed to be heading to Newstead.

Macie is described as white, of slim build and is around 5ft 4 ins tall. She is described as having brown hair which was last seen tied up in a bun. Macie was last seen wearing a grey cardigan, blue jeans and carrying a handbag.

A police spokesman said: "She is known to frequent the Mansfield and Nottingham areas. If you have seen Macie or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 520 of 16 May 2019."

Missing Macie.