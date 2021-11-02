Police thank public as missing Hucknall man found
Police have thanked the public for their help after a man who was reported missing from the Hucknall area today (November 2) was found safe and well.
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 4:33 pm
Officers issued an appeal in a bid to find 35-year-old Shaun Gorewoda amid concerns for his safety after he was last seen on Sunday (October 31) .
The Dispatch shared the appeal via social media and Hucknall folk joined the effort by sharing the details. Mr Gorewoda was found within 20 minutes.
Posting on Facebook, Nottinghamshire Police said: “Shaun has been located. Thank you for sharing our appeal.”