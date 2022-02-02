PCSO Lowe has been a member of the city north neighbourhood policing team for the last three years and is based in Bulwell, covering the Snape Wood beat.

The 49-year-old was instrumental in introducing the Premier League Kicks football project in Bulwell in 2020, working with partners and Nottingham Forest Football Club.

The project has allowed youngsters to be diverted away from antisocial behaviour and crime into a structured and supportive project which involves playing football and taking part in other sport activities.

Chris was one of 12 'unsung hero' PCSOs presented with a hamper for their work with the force

Due to the success of this venture, a long-term plan is currently in negotiation to bring Premier League Kicks back, with the Bulwell beat and Reacher teams looking to build on its success and involve more young people.

PCSO Lowe is also now working with Notts County Football Club in order to expand the availability of football sessions.

In recognition of his dedication to serving his community, PCSO Lowe was among 12 neighbourhood policing ‘unsung heroes’, nominated and selected from bases across the force area, to be recently presented with hampers by the force acknowledging the value of their daily work.

PCSO Lowe also works closely with schools in Bulwell, providing support to youngsters who may need additional support and guidance, and over the last three years he has been involved with the police cadets as a volunteer working with youngsters aged 11-16 at the Crabtree Community Centre.

This is completed both in work and his own time.

As a supporting families officer, PCSO Lowe engages with youngsters identified as being vulnerable and at risk of being involved in crime and failing to attend school.

He has also volunteered to train as a problem solving tactical advisor, allowing him to support colleagues when tackling community problems so they can find innovative long-term solutions.

He said: “It was a nice surprise to receive the hamper which was gratefully received.

"My colleagues managed to keep completely under wraps and caught me while I was on a quick lunch break.

“Neighbourhood policing is integral to the force’s vision and values.

"By regularly engaging with people on our beats we are able to address local issues and build bridges and trust with people.

"We also gather intelligence to help tackle issues and provide reassurance that we are here for people when they need us.

“Neighbourhood policing is a whole team effort.

"We’re often the faces that people see on a daily basis and they feel able to talk to us.”

Inspector Christine Busuttil, who nominated him as an ‘unsung hero’, said: “PCSO Lowe is fully motivated and is proactive with his work on a daily basis, working with partners, building strong relationships through attending community meetings and building trust and confidence through ward walks which embodies core neighbourhood policing work.

“He will identify problems across Bulwell and take positive steps to address these to improve the lives of the community he serves.

"One example of this was his work with Nelson House which houses vulnerable individuals with some complex emotional and mental health needs.

“Chris identified the amount of calls being received from the address and became the single point of contact allowing him to address the issues being raised.

"Not only did this reduce the calls and demand to the address but built strong relationships.

“Chris sets an example for others on the team to follow.

"He will put himself out, going the extra mile to improve the community he serves, and changes his shift regularly to accommodate many meetings, including cadets

“He is a credit to my team and never does anything by halves.”

Nottinghamshire Police has shone a light on some of the crucial neighbourhood policing work being done every day in its communities in support of a new national campaign.

The neighbourhood policing week of action, which took place last month, recognised and celebrated the vital work local policing teams, officers and volunteers do all year round to serve their communities, keep them safe and tackle those issues that matter most to members of the public.

It comes as Nottinghamshire Police continues to invest in neighbourhood policing, with the service actively seeking new community-spirited volunteers to bolster its ranks.