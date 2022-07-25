The what3words app has divided the world into a grid of 3x3 metres, and given each square a unique identifier made of three random words – a what3words address.

If you are unsure of your exact location, simply use the app to establish the area’s what3words address and pass that information onto the 999 operator so that you can be found.

The app is free to download for both iOS and Android and works offline – making it ideal for use in areas of the UK with an unreliable data connection, such as beaches, national parks and campsites – which are incredibly popular during the summer months.

Police are asking people to download the what3words app to help them pinpoint emergencies more easily

To raise awareness of the technology, we are supporting the national #KnowExactlyWhere summer safety campaign, which runs until the end of August.

Superintendent Suk Verma, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Describing exactly where you are during a 999 incident can be challenging – but the what3words app helps ensure resources are sent exactly to where help is needed, fast.

“I personally have downloaded the app, and urge others to consider doing likewise for any emergency situations.”

Chris Sheldrick, co-founder and chief executive of what3words, said the app had proved to be a valuable tool, both for emergency services and members of the public.

He continued: “It’s useful for organising meet-ups in parks and on beaches, but also provides the peace of mind of knowing that you and your family will always be able to tell emergency services exactly where they are needed.”