Officers from Bulwell Police Station stopped by Fairway View Nursing Home yesterday, to congratulate a retired officer on his 90th birthday.

John Fletcher retired from the force in 1986 after 33 years service with Nottinghamshire Police

Retired Inspector John Fletcher with officers from Bulwell police station

Mr Fletcher's career saw him based at Newark, Beeston, Selston where he was a sergeant, and Worksop, where he was an inspector.

He told the officers about his time in the force, which saw him police the miners strike.