Residential and dementia care home Fairway View decided to create a 'mash up' of Brew Monday and Winnie the Pooh Day to highlight the importance of talking about mental health.

Residents and staff shared homemade fairy cakes with bright yellow Pooh Bear faces and pots of tea and coffee.

The residents' lounge was decorated with smiling Winnie the Pooh cut outs and positive quotes from the books.

Resident Brenda Walton with one of the party cakes as Fairway View celebrated Brew Monday and Winnie the Pooh Day

Residents were photographed smiling through a colourful balloon-studded frame.

Brew Monday is a campaign by the Samaritans that encourages people to share a cuppa and a chat on the third Monday of January.

Sometimes referred to as 'Blue Monday', it is said to be the most difficult day of the year.

Winnie the Pooh Day, which fell the following day, marks the birthday of Pooh Bear’s creator AA Milne.

His well-loved children's books about the animal friends who live in Hundred Acre Wood are frequently praised for their positive mental health messages.

Brenda Walton, aged 93, a resident at the home, said: “It was lovely to get everyone together and have a giggle, the cakes were very tasty.”

Gaynor Smart-McCann, home manager at Fairway View, added: "As part of our ongoing mission to support our staff and residents with their mental health, we wanted to invite everyone to come together for a fun tea and coffee morning where they can connect, drink tea and share how they are feeling during the cold winter months.

"We tied our Brew Monday tea party with Winnie the Pooh Day for a double celebration.

“Winnie the Pooh and many of the characters within it have been said to be associated with mental health conditions so, not only is Winnie the Pooh a fun and colourful theme that our residents would recognise, we were able to tap into themes around mental health."

Fairway View is a purpose-built luxury residential and dementia care home operated by Ideal Carehome and is rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission.