Hucknall's popular Byron Festival all set to return this summer after two years of Covid-forced absence
Celebrating one of Hucknall’s most famous figures, the annual Byron Fesitval is set to return to the town this summer.
Hucknall Tourism and Regeneration Group has announced that the celebration of the famous poet is being revived this year for the first time since before the Covid-19 pandemic, that has meant the last two years have seen the festival cancelled.
However, this year’s festival will take place for three days from July 1-3.
Events arranged so far will be a Byron walk around Hucknall market on Friday, July 1, while on Saturday, July 2, there will be a singer for the market during the day and a concert by Hucknall & Linby Mining Community Brass Band at the Parish Church that evening at 7pm.
The festival will end with a classic car rally at Byron's ancestral home, Newstead Abbey, on Sunday, July 3, with a free shuttle bus running between Hucknall and the Abbey throughout the day.