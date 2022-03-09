Hucknall Tourism and Regeneration Group has announced that the celebration of the famous poet is being revived this year for the first time since before the Covid-19 pandemic, that has meant the last two years have seen the festival cancelled.

However, this year’s festival will take place for three days from July 1-3.

Events arranged so far will be a Byron walk around Hucknall market on Friday, July 1, while on Saturday, July 2, there will be a singer for the market during the day and a concert by Hucknall & Linby Mining Community Brass Band at the Parish Church that evening at 7pm.

The Torkard Ensemble performing at the last Byron Festival before the Covid pandemic