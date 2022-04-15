Popular Hucknall junior parkrun is back this weekend for Easter
Youngsters can let off steam while getting fit and having fun when the junior parkrun returns to Titchfield Park in Hucknall on Easter Sunday.
Friday, 15th April 2022, 9:15 am
Since they started, the parkruns have proved to be a big success and more than 200 have now taken place with an average of more than 40 finishers each time.
In total, there have been 9,771 finishers over the 220 Hucknall junior parkruns that have taken place and 2,075 personal bests have been set.
Easter Sunday’s event starts at 9am.
Entry is free but you need to register beforehand here and don't forget to bring a scannable copy of your barcode.
For more details, visit the website here.