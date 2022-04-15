Since they started, the parkruns have proved to be a big success and more than 200 have now taken place with an average of more than 40 finishers each time.

In total, there have been 9,771 finishers over the 220 Hucknall junior parkruns that have taken place and 2,075 personal bests have been set.

Easter Sunday’s event starts at 9am.

The junior parkrun is back at Hucknall's Titchfield Park this weekend

Entry is free but you need to register beforehand here and don't forget to bring a scannable copy of your barcode.