Popular poet in Bulwell to speak against library closure plans

Well-known Nottingham performance poet Henry Normal had a special reason for a visit to Bulwell.

By Denis Robinson
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 12:59 pm

He gave a talk at the town's Riverside Library to express his opposition to plans by Nottingham City Council to close three libraries, including the one in neighbouring Basford.

Henry stressed that libraries were important focal points for local communities and he added that every book enabled the reader to immerse himself in a world of knowledge and imagination.

The council claims that reduced use of the three libraries mean that it is no longer a viable proposition to keep them open from a financial point of view.

Poet Henry Normal was in Bulwell this week speaking against proposed library closures

A decision on the closures will be made at a later date.

