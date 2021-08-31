Power cut ruins Covid testing and return-to-school plans at Hucknall's Holgate Academy

Holgate Academy, Hucknall

From today (Tuesday August 31), pupils were due to attend for a Covid-19 lateral flow test before starting their studies a day later.

New year-seven students moving up to the school, which stretches from Hillcrest Drive to Nabbs Lane, were due to be tested today before beginning classes tomorrow (September 1).

But this has all been delayed with tests hopefully taking place at the Nabbs Lane campus tomorrow and classes beginning for year sevens on Thursday (September 2).

Every year group has had its testing and return subsequently delayed by a day as a knock-on.

Some parents received messages via the school-linked Weduc app.

But hundreds of others had been left in the dark.

With no power supply, the school phones have also been out of action.

It has been left to parents to notify one another via social media.

Two members of staff were also stationed at the gates of the Hillcrest entrance to explain to parents and pupils.

One parent, who asked to remain nameless, told the Dispatch: “What an absolute shambles.

"We understand that some things are out of a school’s control but they must have a back-up way of contacting parents.

"Many, especially those with year-seven pupils going to secondary school for the first time, will have rearranged their working day to be there for their sons and daughters. But now that is out of the window.”