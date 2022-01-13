Pregnant women in Hucknall being urged to get Covid-19 booster vaccine by council leader

The new campaign joins forces with the experts at the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) and the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) to highlight the serious risks of catching Covid-19 and the benefits the vaccines bring to protecting both mothers and their babies.

Testimonies of pregnant women who have had the jab to keep themselves safe will have started being played out in adverts across social media and radio stations across the country this week.

And Coun Ben Bradley MP (Con), Nottinghamshire County Council leader, is backing the campaign.

Coun Bradley said: “I strongly support the Government’s campaign for pregnant women to get boosted now.

“It’s really important that pregnant women get a Covid-19 vaccine to keep themselves and their babies as safe from this virus as possible.

“Most importantly, senior clinicians, the Royal College of Midwives and the British Fertility Society have all made clear that these vaccines are safe for pregnant women and they are safe to take whilst pregnant.

“We have seen the devastation that Covid-19 has caused and the data shows that getting the vaccine is our way out of this pandemic.