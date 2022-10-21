The RSC first visited the Bonington Theatre in 2019 with performances of The Merchant of Venice.

Three years later, the RSC are coming back to Arnold, on Monday, October 31, and Tuesday, November 1, with a 90-minute condensed version of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.

The play has been given a modern twist with an environmentally conscious take on Shakespeare’s tale of heartbreak, hoaxes and hidden identities.

Members of First Encounters Twelfth Night Group.

While on tour, the RSC will visit schools and theatres across the country with the production until November 12.

The aim is to bring Shakespeare and live performance to those who have never seen his work live and to younger audiences, aged seven to 13. These shorter, edited versions of the play’s original language help to make Shakespeare more accessible and enjoyable to a wider audience.

The production of Twelfth Night has environmental sustainability at its core and has been co-created with young people from the RSC’s Associate Schools programme. This is the company’s national partnership programme with schools and regional theatres which work with disadvantaged children in the country.

Director Robin Belfield, said: “We want children and young people’s first encounters with live theatre and Shakespeare to be fun, engaging and meaningful. So, we asked them what was important to them, and two things came across very clearly and consistently: that the show should be a co-creation between the RSC and the young people themselves and that climate crisis should sit at its heart.”

Twelfth Night is coming to Nottinghamshire's Bonington Theatre at the end of October.

Coun John Clarke, leader of Gedling Borough Council, added: “We’re thrilled to have the world famous Royal Shakespeare Company returning to Arnold’s Bonington Theatre this year with another excellent play on their nationwide tour. Their interpretation of Twelfth Night will give people, especially younger audiences, an opportunity to access Shakespeare’s play in a new, modern and exciting way.

“The show’s emphasis on environmental sustainability highlights a particularly important issue affecting all generations and is a key priority for Gedling Borough Council as we work to become net zero by 2030. We’re delighted to have been asked to host such a wonderful theatre from the Royal Shakespeare Company.”

Performances of Twelfth Night will start at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £12.50, £10 concessions, £8 for under 25s and are available to buy directly from the Bonington box office in person, by calling 0115 901 3640 or by visiting the website www.boningtontheatre.co.uk

