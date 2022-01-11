The Prince's Trust Team programme will begin in Worksop from January 17.

The Inspire and Achieve Foundation has announced a new start date for the Prince’s Trust 12-week team programme in Worksop, and is looking for unemployed young people to sign up.

The programme will begin on January 17 from the Sea Cadets Centre, in Gateford Road, for people aged 16 to 26.

Over 12 weeks, a group of around a dozen young people will get to know each other through residential, community projects and work placements to help them gain new skills and improve their confidence.

The programme is completely free and will not affect anyone receiving benefits.

A spokesperson for The Inspire and Achieve Foundation said: "If you, or someone you know would like to make memories, gain new skills, make new friends and be one step closer to gaining employment, then this could be the programme for you.

“Contact us now to develop your confidence and break down barriers.

"Start the new year doing something positive for you and your future.”

The programme will include a residential week away where young people can make life-long memories.

The charity was established by Charles, Prince of Wales in 1976, to help young people aged 16 to 30 build confidence, achieve their full potential and start a career.

Working with partners across the UK, the charity offers free courses, grants and mentoring opportunities to young people - regardless of if they have been affected by serious issues such as homelessness or the law.

To refer yourself to the programme, call the Prince’s Trust freephone on 0800 842 842

Or fill out IAF’s self-referral form here.

There will be the opportunity to take up a project that will give back to your community.

What will the 12 weeks involve?

Day One: Meet new people

Don’t worry about turning up on your own – there’ll be about 12 people joining and everyone will be in the same situation. It’ll be informal and there’ll be plenty of activities so you’ll soon feel part of things.

Week One: Take action

Over this week, you’ll start planning for the weeks ahead – setting out what you want to achieve and finding out how to get your qualifications. You’ll also be planning for a week away

Week Two: New experiences

You’ll spend this week away – trying new things and learning how to work with others. This gives you a chance to break away from your current situation. The sort of things you could do include canoeing, climbing, raft-building and much more.

Weeks Three to Six: Something to talk about

As a Team, you’ll decide on a project to benefit your local community and carry it out. You might be surprised at what you can achieve together. This gives you great experience to talk about at interviews.

Weeks Seven and Eight: Work placements

This is the time to see how the skills you’ve developed so far can help you in the workplace. It’s also a great chance to try out a type of work, or company, to see whether you like it.

Week Nine: Plan for the future

Time to plan your next steps after the programme. You’ll get help to write a fantastic CV, practise your interview skills and make applications.

Weeks 10 and 11: Meet the challenge

You and your Team will take on a challenge to help others in the community. This is when you get to test out all the skills you’ll have worked on so far.

Week 12: Have your say