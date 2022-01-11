Prince's Trust calls for young jobseekers in Hucknall and Bulwell to sign up to a free confidence-building 12-week programme
Young people can sign up to the free programme to gain confidence, new friends, and skills that will help lead them into jobs, education and training.
The Inspire and Achieve Foundation has announced a new start date for the Prince’s Trust 12-week team programme in Worksop, and is looking for unemployed young people to sign up.
The programme will begin on January 17 from the Sea Cadets Centre, in Gateford Road, for people aged 16 to 26.
Over 12 weeks, a group of around a dozen young people will get to know each other through residential, community projects and work placements to help them gain new skills and improve their confidence.
The programme is completely free and will not affect anyone receiving benefits.
A spokesperson for The Inspire and Achieve Foundation said: "If you, or someone you know would like to make memories, gain new skills, make new friends and be one step closer to gaining employment, then this could be the programme for you.
“Contact us now to develop your confidence and break down barriers.
"Start the new year doing something positive for you and your future.”
The charity was established by Charles, Prince of Wales in 1976, to help young people aged 16 to 30 build confidence, achieve their full potential and start a career.
Working with partners across the UK, the charity offers free courses, grants and mentoring opportunities to young people - regardless of if they have been affected by serious issues such as homelessness or the law.
To refer yourself to the programme, call the Prince’s Trust freephone on 0800 842 842