Prized Hucknall green belt areas again not included in council's revised housing plan

Prized Hucknall green belt areas Whyburn Farm and Misk Hills have again been left off Ashfield Council’s revised draft local housing plan.

The plan was agreed by the council’s local plan development committee and led to some Hucknall Ashfield Independent councillors to declare Misk Hills and Whyburn as ‘saved’.

But green belt campaigners will not be popping any celebratory champagne corks yet as the revised plan still has some potentially difficult hurdles to cross.

With the new plan now agreed by the committee, it then goes before the council cabinet and full council.

Misk Hills and Whyburn Farm have again been left off the council's revised draft local plan. Photo: Google

Following that, it will be out for a six-week public consultation, the results of which will then be reviewed by the local plan committee and cabinet before the final plan is presented to the Goverment planning inspector for revision.

Should the new-look plan get approval from the inspectors, people can then start to say with more confidence that Misk Hills and Whyburn are safe.

However, getting the approval of the Government inspectors is the big hurdle for the plan, which has had to be redrafted after inspectors paused the public examination of the previous plan last month over concerns about a 882 shortfall in the number of houses – something the council disagrees with.

Of futher concern to the council – and to Hucknall residents – will be the news that the Government wants a further 1,000 homes built in the district in the next 15 years, on top of the targets already set.

Moreover, it is understood that the developers who have seen previous proposals to build 100 houses on Misk Hills are returning with another revised application and are likely to appeal any decison by the council planning committee to refuse permission.

Council leader Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), said he feels is it is highly unlikely the inspectors would order the council to allow development of Misk Hills.

However, the recent decision of the Government Planning Inspectorate to overturn the council’s refusal of 124 new homes on land in Teversal will further increase fears for some Hucknall green belt campaigners.

But Coun Zadrozny does not think it will come to that, although he admitted there was little the council could do if any refusal was overturned on appeal by the Planning Inspectorate.

He said: “I have not got a committee date yet for the Misk Hills application, but this will be another strong recommendation for refusal from officers.

"Hucknall councillors have objected to this on multiple occasions and the latest revised proposals are tweaks to the same application.

“If the refusal is appealled and the inspector says yes, there's nothing that can be done.

"The inspector has the ultimate power on behalf of the Secretary of State.

"Sadly, they use that power often and in Ashfield, in recent years, they have granted direct permission for approximately 1,500 houses where local council officers and councils have refused permission.

"However, it is very unlikely in this case as it fails on so many criteria, such as green belt, emerging policies, weight added to the emerging plan, sequential test and more.

“If it were to happen, the draft local plan would remain moving forward as sound – this would just have to be added at the Government's request, but that scenario is very, very unlikely.”

The new plan reveals none of that new development areas are in Hucknall – meaning Whyburn and Misk Hills remain off the table for now as the council has found other sites in the district to site the extra housing being demanded by the Government.

Coun Zadrozny explained: “Changes in north Ashfield include regularising sites that have since been granted planning permission already, but that were not included at the time of the submission.

"They are Radfords Farm in Skegby, Rookery Lane in Sutton and Abbey Road in Kirkby.

"In addition, council house development sites have been agreed since then which include West Kirkby Gateway, Ellis Street and Central Avenue in Kirkby.

"The remaining numbers arrive from planning applications on certain sites.

“For example, Westdale Avenue in Westwood has more houses in the planning applications than were foreseen in the indicative plans, so density in some areas has helped.”