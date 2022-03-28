Problem pooches in Hucknall and Bulwell needed for new TV show
A brand new prime time Channel 4 show is looking for people – and dogs – from Hucknall and Bulwell to take part.
The Dog Academy is the brand new series from Five Mile Films, the company behind the huge Channel 4 hit, The Dog House.
The Dog Academy which is all about misbehaving dogs and their owners.
A spokesperson said: “We’re looking to hear from people who might be struggling with their dog’s behaviour and need help to overcome their dog’s issues.
"From small quirks to life impacting behaviour, we’ve assembled a team of the very best trainers in Britain to help owners transform their dogs once and for all.”
So if you have a dog that needs to go back to school, or just want expert help to overcome your dog’s issues, The Dog Academy wants to hear from you.
Anyone interested in taking part should email [email protected]