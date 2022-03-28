The Dog Academy is the brand new series from Five Mile Films, the company behind the huge Channel 4 hit, The Dog House.

The Dog Academy which is all about misbehaving dogs and their owners.

A spokesperson said: “We’re looking to hear from people who might be struggling with their dog’s behaviour and need help to overcome their dog’s issues.

Do you have a problem pooch who needs to go to the Dog Academy?

"From small quirks to life impacting behaviour, we’ve assembled a team of the very best trainers in Britain to help owners transform their dogs once and for all.”

So if you have a dog that needs to go back to school, or just want expert help to overcome your dog’s issues, The Dog Academy wants to hear from you.