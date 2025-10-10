£20m plans: Nottingham City Council provides further update on redevelopment of Bulwell

New images have been released showing exactly how a £20m grant will be spent this autumn on improvements to Bulwell town centre.

They represent the final stage of the process ahead of initial construction work starting on Monday 20 October.

Updated proposals were shared in May which, in turn, followed months of planning to capture as many suggestions as possible from a major consultation exercise carried out in 2022.

More than 500 residents, businesses and community groups took part and five key themes emerged in their feedback – increasing people’s pride in Bulwell, more high-quality green space, making it easier to get around the town centre, more cultural activities for families, and enhancing the night-time economy.

All these comments were taken into consideration as the project team put together a plan to deliver a range of improvements to make the town centre more attractive.

This will include:

The Bulwell Bogs area will be fully refreshed with a new planting and landscape design, including a high-quality play offer to cater for all ages with a renewal and expansion of the splash park and introduction of a refreshments kiosk with toilet and changing facilities to make the park a great place to visit – particularly in summer months. Lighting and CCTV will also be upgraded

Existing Market Place equipment will be replaced with new stalls, along with better access to electrical power on site, supporting both new and existing vendors

The existing bus station toilets will be rebuilt and completed modernised

Paving will be renewed across the pedestrianised areas of the town centre along with new seating and landscaping and connections will be improved between the Market Place and the Bogs area to bring these separate parts of the town centre together.

These projects have been developed using allocated funding from a Government grant.

Some budget remains and the council will work with the local community over the coming months to establish where to invest this.

Coun Neghat Khan (Lab), city council leader, said: “We hope that the detailed images being released today will further excite the people of Bulwell about the fantastic raft of improvements coming their way over the next few months.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who took the time to take part in our consultation process.

"This was deliberately designed to be detailed and wide-ranging because we knew how important it was that the final projects going forward were what local people and businesses had asked for.

“We’re particularly excited by the revamping of the Bogs area.

"These are a legacy of current and former ward councillors in the town and we know just how well-loved and used they are by families in Bulwell.

“I think people are going to be thrilled when they see the new splash park take shape, along with a host of play equipment and places for children to have fun and express themselves.

“We wanted to make sure that market traders benefited from the grant money we’d secured.

"They’ve been engaged throughout this process and the new market will be a fantastic place to work and shop.

“There will also be significant work done to the wider public areas of Bulwell, including the market square and public toilets.

“We look forward to work starting soon.

"We deliberately scheduled the works for this time of the year so that the splash park could remain open during the summer for families to enjoy.

"The market will also operate throughout.”

The council successfully bid for £19.8m from the previous Conservative Government’s Levelling Up Fund – now renamed the Local Regeneration Fund.

The submission was supported by Bulwell MP Alex Norris (Lab), Marketing Nottingham and the Nottingham Growth Board.

The planned works will complement recent transport infrastructure investment through the Transforming Cities Fund.

This provided £900,000 for the redevelopment of Bulwell bus station in 2023.