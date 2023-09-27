News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists

Pub ladies bringing their lioness spirit to Bulwell for special charity football match

While the Lionesses continue to star on the women’s international stage, Bulwell’s very footballing ladies will bringing their skills to the pitch this weekend.
By John Smith
Published 27th Sep 2023, 12:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 12:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Two teams from the Top House pub in the town will be facing each other in a special charity match at the home of Bulwell Forest FC at Cantrell Primary School this Saturday (September 30) to raise funds for well known Bulwell man and pub regular Paul Crombie, who has been diagnosed with leukaemia.

Marie Higgins, landlady at the pub, said: “When I approached all the ladies about this, they all laughed at me and said ‘we can’t play football’.

"I told them that’s what I wanted, that was the whole idea, it was the sort of thing we wanted because this was a fundraiser.

Two ladies teams from the Top House pub in Bulwell will be showing off their football skills for charity this weekend. Photo: GoogleTwo ladies teams from the Top House pub in Bulwell will be showing off their football skills for charity this weekend. Photo: Google
Two ladies teams from the Top House pub in Bulwell will be showing off their football skills for charity this weekend. Photo: Google
Most Popular

"We started training for this about six weeks ago and we had about 50 women turn up and they all absolutely loved it.

Read More
Bulwell club members strip off for charity calendar

"We were initially thinking of looking for some teams to play but then in then end we had enough to form two teams of our own so it’s Top House Bar against Top House Lounge, named after the two rooms at the pub.

"Paul is very well known around Bulwell, he’s DJ’d for us in the past and we’re doing it for him.

As well as the football, there will also be a raffle and tombola on the day and all the ladies are being sponsored and will have sponsor forms woth them.

Around 30 women will be playing on the day with both teams employing a few subs throughout the game.

Kick-off is at 1pm.

Related topics:Bulwell