Pub ladies bringing their lioness spirit to Bulwell for special charity football match

Two teams from the Top House pub in the town will be facing each other in a special charity match at the home of Bulwell Forest FC at Cantrell Primary School this Saturday (September 30) to raise funds for well known Bulwell man and pub regular Paul Crombie, who has been diagnosed with leukaemia.

Marie Higgins, landlady at the pub, said: “When I approached all the ladies about this, they all laughed at me and said ‘we can’t play football’.

"I told them that’s what I wanted, that was the whole idea, it was the sort of thing we wanted because this was a fundraiser.

"We started training for this about six weeks ago and we had about 50 women turn up and they all absolutely loved it.

"We were initially thinking of looking for some teams to play but then in then end we had enough to form two teams of our own so it’s Top House Bar against Top House Lounge, named after the two rooms at the pub.

"Paul is very well known around Bulwell, he’s DJ’d for us in the past and we’re doing it for him.

As well as the football, there will also be a raffle and tombola on the day and all the ladies are being sponsored and will have sponsor forms woth them.

Around 30 women will be playing on the day with both teams employing a few subs throughout the game.