Pub with roots in Hucknall - and run by couple from the town - crowned top for real ale

Dave and Kim Pears at the bar of the Robin Hood and Little John (left)

In the tenth year of the awards, the Robin Hood and Little John in Arnold has scooped the top prize.

What’s more, the success has its foundations in Hucknall.

For it is owned by the town’s Lincoln Green brewery, based off Wigwam Lane, and the licensees are well-known Hucknall-born couple Dave Pears and wife Kim, who is also manager of the town’s John Godber Centre.

Continuing the strong showing in the awards, both the Beer Shack on Derbyshire Lane in Hucknall and the Bull’s Well on Main Street in Bulwell were among the 12 finalists selected from more than 160 Nottinghamshire pubs that hold ‘LocAle’ status through the Nottingham Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA)

Robin Hood landlord Dave said: “We, as a pub, always strive to maintain a high standard of quality with our cask beers.

"We love getting local breweries on our bar. I think it helps promote the amazing breweries we have in Nottingham and surrounding areas. The ciders we are getting are also great and it’s something we always wanted to get back here.

"I couldn’t be more proud of the team. This is amazing. Thank you to everyone who voted for us”.

The finalists for the awards were chosen by nominations from the public.

Judges visited the pubs throughout August and September awarding scores for the quality and the range of locally- produced beers and ciders.

Anthony Hughes, owner of Lincoln Green, said “We’re absolutely delighted for David and the team at The Robin Hood and Little John for their outstanding achievement. Nottingham boasts such a large number of outstanding pubs, to be crowned LocAle Pub of the Year is a massive honour.”