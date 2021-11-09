Put your best foot forward this weekend on a walk at Whyburn Farm to help save Hucknall green belt

The walk is being orgainsed by Jemma Chambers, founder of the Facebook group Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development.

Jemma said: “The walk is taking place on Saturday, November 13, meeting on Whyburn Lane at 2.30pm – check the event details on the Facebook page.

"The walk will start at around 2.45pm and last about an hour and then we’re having a bake sale and coffee afterwards.

The walk will take place on green belt land at Whyburn Farm this weekend

"There will be leaflets available about the area, letting people know what’s proposed and how they can take part in the consultation which ends on November 16.”