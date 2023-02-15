The Station Hotel on Station Terrace is running the competition on its social media channels.

All people have to do is send the pub a picture of their dog and its name and say what style of beer would best suit their pooch and what that beer would be called.

The winner will be chosen on February 27 and the new beer will then be brewed in March.

Have a new beer named after your dog at the Station Hotel in Hucknall

A pub spokesman said: “It’s been going really well, we’ve had a lot of people enter already, people love the idea of their dog being on a beer pump.

"There’s still time to get an entry in so if you want to see a beer named after your dog, enter now.”

Entries can be sent to the pub’s Facebook page at facebook.com/StationHucknall or its Instagram page at instagram.com/thestationhotelhucknall