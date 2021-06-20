Rainbows Hospice to stage first ever outdoor Open Day

A picture of Rainbows' garden.

The impact of Covid-19 has meant that the East Midlands-based charity has had to change the way it supports many of its families.

Due to restrictions, the main change has been in providing care to families in their Nottinghamshire homes rather than at the Loughborough-based hospice.

This week (June 21 to June 27) marks Children’s Hospice Week, the only week in the year dedicated to raising awareness and funds for children’s hospice and palliative care services across the UK.

As part of Children’s Hospice Week, Rainbows has announced it will be holding its first ever outdoor Open Day on Saturday, September 18.

Alison Furlong, head of community and events at Rainbows, said: “We would love to have the opportunity to still be able to show you what we do, even when life isn’t the way it used to be.

“At our first Outdoor Rainbows Open Day, you will have the opportunity to meet our care team, and hear first-hand how we are supporting hundreds of children and young people and their families across the East Midlands. Under marquees and in our wonderful gardens, we will bring the care we deliver to life, and show you how our supporters make a real difference.”

Entry is free but in order to manage numbers and stagger arrival times in line with government guidelines, a booking system will be operating this year instead of the usual drop in format. The event runs between 10am and 4pm.

Alison added: “To help us ensure we can safely manage numbers, we ask that you please book in advance this year. We are a working hospice, and providing a safe environment for everyone is paramount to us.”

As with all events, these plans are subject to late changes or cancellation if government guidance changes. To book a place, visit rainbows.co.uk/openday21

