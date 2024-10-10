RE-APPEAL: Police ask Hucknall residents to help them find missing Ann-Marie
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ann-Marie went missing from the Ogle Street area of Hucknall at approximately 6.30pm on Monday, October 7.
As a result of investigations Ann-Marie is now known to have crossed Watnall Road behind the Torkard Medical Practice and towards Farleys Lane, Hucknall in a southerly direction.
Posting on their Facebook page, Nottinghamshire Police said: “We are asking the public to check their CCTV inclusive of any door bell cameras for any evidence of Ann-Marie if you live on Farleys Lane, Watnall Road, or any of the surrounding areas.
"We are also asking the public to check sheds, gardens, outbuildings and any allotments.”
Ann-Marie was last seen wearing the clothing shown in the image – this includes no shoes.
Anyone who believes they may have seen Ann-Marie should call 101 quoting incident 641 of 7th October 2024.
If anyone sees Ann-Marie please keep her in view and call 999 immediately.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.