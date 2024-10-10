RE-APPEAL: Police ask Hucknall residents to help them find missing Ann-Marie

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 10th Oct 2024, 10:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are again asking the public of Hucknall to help them find 57-year-old missing person Ann Marie.

Ann-Marie went missing from the Ogle Street area of Hucknall at approximately 6.30pm on Monday, October 7.

As a result of investigations Ann-Marie is now known to have crossed Watnall Road behind the Torkard Medical Practice and towards Farleys Lane, Hucknall in a southerly direction.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
NHS bosses say no funding for Hucknall health centre as councillor vows to keep ...
Ann-Marie was last seen on Ogle Street and is not wearing shoes. Photo: Nottinghamshire PoliceAnn-Marie was last seen on Ogle Street and is not wearing shoes. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Ann-Marie was last seen on Ogle Street and is not wearing shoes. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Posting on their Facebook page, Nottinghamshire Police said: “We are asking the public to check their CCTV inclusive of any door bell cameras for any evidence of Ann-Marie if you live on Farleys Lane, Watnall Road, or any of the surrounding areas.

"We are also asking the public to check sheds, gardens, outbuildings and any allotments.”

Ann-Marie was last seen wearing the clothing shown in the image – this includes no shoes.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Ann-Marie should call 101 quoting incident 641 of 7th October 2024.

If anyone sees Ann-Marie please keep her in view and call 999 immediately.

Related topics:HucknallPoliceCCTV

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice