RE-APPEAL: Police ask Hucknall residents to help them find missing Ann-Marie

Police are again asking the public of Hucknall to help them find 57-year-old missing person Ann Marie.

Ann-Marie went missing from the Ogle Street area of Hucknall at approximately 6.30pm on Monday, October 7.

As a result of investigations Ann-Marie is now known to have crossed Watnall Road behind the Torkard Medical Practice and towards Farleys Lane, Hucknall in a southerly direction.

Ann-Marie was last seen on Ogle Street and is not wearing shoes. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Posting on their Facebook page, Nottinghamshire Police said: “We are asking the public to check their CCTV inclusive of any door bell cameras for any evidence of Ann-Marie if you live on Farleys Lane, Watnall Road, or any of the surrounding areas.

"We are also asking the public to check sheds, gardens, outbuildings and any allotments.”

Ann-Marie was last seen wearing the clothing shown in the image – this includes no shoes.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Ann-Marie should call 101 quoting incident 641 of 7th October 2024.

If anyone sees Ann-Marie please keep her in view and call 999 immediately.