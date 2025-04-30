Record number of adults are now exercising regularly across Ashfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The proportion of adults in Ashfield meeting the recommended amount of exercise last year reached a record high, new figures show.

The NHS recommends adults should do at least 150 minutes of moderate activity each week – such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming – or 75 minutes of vigorous activity, such as running or interval training.

Sport England's latest Active Lives Adult Survey received 366 responses from adults in Ashfield and found 62.6 per cent met the 150 minutes-a-week target in the year to November 2024.

It was up from 60.4 per cent the year before and the highest since local records began in 2015-16.

A record number of Ashfield people are exercising regularly. Photo: Other

Meanwhile, 27.8 per cent of adults in the area were considered ‘inactive’, meaning they did less than 30 minutes of activity a week.

Across England, 63.7 per cent met the target.

It is the equivalent of 30m people, Sport England said, and was also the highest since the survey began.

The report suggests the number of inactive adults fell by 121,000 in the last 12 months.

However, Sport England warned its data ‘shows there are significant inequalities’ as men are still more likely to be active than women.

The survey also showed people from more deprived areas are also less likely to be active, as well as black and Asian people.

Chris Boardman, Sport England chairman, said an active population is ‘vital’ for relieving pressure on the NHS and helping to drive economic growth.

Tim Hollingsworth, chief executive of the organisation, added: "At a time of real social and economic challenges, record numbers of people now playing sport and taking part in physical activity is a major milestone.

He added: "However, we know there is still much to do,.

"Black and Asian people are still less likely to be active than white people, while women are less likely to be active than men.

"It also remains grossly unfair that where a person lives, and the size of their bank balance, can have such a negative impact on whether a person is physically active or not.

"That's why we'll continue unashamedly to target our investment at the groups and places that need it most."

Responding to the figures, sports minister Stephanie Peacock MP (Lab) said: "We want adults from all walks of life to be able to access sport and get active.

"This Government will place tackling inactivity at the heart of our preventative health agenda, and we will work to empower local communities to have the facilities, resources and support they need so that everyone can lead a healthy and active life."