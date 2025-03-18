We look back at Red Nose Day pics from the past.placeholder image
We look back at Red Nose Day pics from the past.

Red Nose Day retro: Looking back at Comic Relief in Mansfield and Ashfield down the years

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 18th Mar 2025, 07:00 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 09:21 BST
This Friday sees the nation being funny for charity again for Comic Relief – aka Red Nose Day – 2025.

Down the years, people across the nation, both celebrities and ordinary folk, have done everything from silly walks to sitting in bathfuls of baked beans, all in the name of being funny for a good cause and helping raise more than £100m in the process.

The funny stuff is all back again this Friday and to get you in the mood, we’ve delved into the archives to find some of our favourite Red Nose Day pictures from the past to share them with you – and perhaps have those involved reliving the fun again!

Olivia and Evie were all in red for their Red Nose Day

1. Red Nose Day retro

Olivia and Evie were all in red for their Red Nose Day Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Staff at a Mansfield car dealership getting into the Red Nose Day mood back in 2009

2. Red Nose Day retro

Staff at a Mansfield car dealership getting into the Red Nose Day mood back in 2009 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Staff at the Three Ponds pub in Nuthall taking part in a fancy dress walk in 2009

3. Red Nose Day retro

Staff at the Three Ponds pub in Nuthall taking part in a fancy dress walk in 2009 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
This brilliant photo is from Red Nose Day 2024.

4. Red Nose Day retro

This brilliant photo is from Red Nose Day 2024. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldAshfield
News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice