Relaxing string music the summer soundtrack in Hucknall

As part of the Government-funded Welcome Back scheme to help bring people back to town centres as Covid restrictions ease, Summer Strings will bring the finest string quartets and trios to the pedestrianised High Street to play a range of music from 6pm to 9pm on each night.

The events will be just one part of Ashfield District Council’s Welcome Back programme which has received £114,000 in Government funding.

Hucknall will also be home to Ashfield’s first ever food and drink festival in August, with more than 20 stalls filling High Street with tasty street food, artisan produce, chef demonstrations, and craft beers and ciders.

Classical music is coming to Hucknall town centre in August

Every month there will also be a table top sale in the town centre and the funding is also being used to provide special exhibitions, such as birds of prey and vintage buses.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council, said: “It is fantastic that after such a long and isolating 18 months, we can start to plan events and activities again that will bring the whole community together.

"The Welcome Back funding has allowed us to try out new events, such as summer strings and the first ever food & drink festival.

“It is set to be an exciting few months and as our town centres start filling up again it is great to give everyone events to look forward to.