Remember to put your clocks forward this weekend, Hucknall and Bulwell folk

On the last Sunday in March each year, clocks across the UK are changed to mark the start of British Summer Time (BST) and Daylight Saving Time respectively.

That means this Sunday, at 1am, the clocks will all move forward, as the UK will switches from Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) to BST, which the country will the stay on all the way until the last Sunday in October, which this year is October 30, when we switch back to GMT.

Your phones, tablets, laptops and TVs will do this change automatically but otherwise, it means we all need to remember to change the clock on things like the microwave as well as any analogue clocks in the house before we go to bed on Saturday night.