Remembering the life of Bulwell war veteran ‘Hodgo’

Bulwell man Horace Hodgson, who served on the highly dangerous Arctic convoys during World War Two, has died at the age of 93, writes Denis Robinson.

The convoys, which were described by wartime Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill at the time as ‘the worst journey in the world’, delivered vital supplies to what was then known as the Soviet Union.

A medal was awarded to Horace (pictured), known as Hodgo, by President Vladimir Putin.

This was collected by his grandson, Jason, from the Russian Embassy during a visit to London.

A lifelong Bulwell resident, Horace was born on the former Dora Terrace in the Highbury Road area.

He left Highbury School at the age of 14 and then went on to join the Royal Navy when he was 17.

After demobilisation, he worked in the hosiery trade as a trimmer.

Horace eventually became the manager of the Edward Charles factory, based in Bulwell.

Horace served as the chairman of Oakleigh Lodge Social Club, Bulwell over a period of many years.

He was also a long-standing member of the Royal British Legion’s Old Basford branch.

Horace was a keen gardener with an allotment and he also enjoyed embarking on foreign travel.

Horace leaves his wife, Gladys, to whom he was married for 71 years, as well as two sons, three daughters, six grandchildren and also a number of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Horace’s life took at the Northern Cemetery, Bulwell, conducted by the Rev Amanda Linney.