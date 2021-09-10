Report says one in seven living with migraine in Notts are being failed by healthcare system

From waiting years to be diagnosed, to lack of access to specialist care and new treatment, the report launched for Migraine Awareness Week exposes a broken healthcare system which migraine patients in Nottinghamshire and the wider UK are struggling to navigate.

The Migraine Trust says this is leading to the worsening of people’s migraine, limiting their ability to carry out their lives with a huge impact on personal relationships, work and mental health. It is calling for an urgent review of migraine healthcare across the UK.

Nottinghamshire needs headache specialists. Despite headache disorders being the third most common condition in the world, The Migraine Trust could not find any health trusts in Nottinghamshire with specialist headache clinics through Freedom of Information requests.

The system is failing those who have to live with migraines, says a report.

Responses from the following trusts confirmed that there is currently no specialist headache clinic at them:

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust; Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust did not respond to The Migraine Trust’s Freedom of Information request.

The lack of headache specialists is a very serious issue for the patients whose migraine is chronic and who need specialist treatment.

Eligible patients not getting life-changing new treatments. Many migraine patients across the UK have recently experienced significant improvements in their migraine thanks to a revolutionary new treatment called calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) monoclonal antibody treatment.

This is the first ever drug created specifically to prevent migraine, but despite it being approved for use on the NHS, many eligible patients are struggling to access it due to lack of funding and a frustrating postcode lottery.

It is unclear whether Nottinghamshire residents can access CGRP medication because health trusts that serve the county did not respond to The Migraine Trust’s questions about CGRP access.

Patients who can’t access CGRP medication often have to resort to private prescriptions, which cost more than £300 each month, or struggle on with their migraine if they cannot afford to.

Some people live with chronic migraine, meaning they experience headache on at least 15 days every month, with eight of those days being migraine attacks. CGRP treatment could be life-changing for Nottinghamshire residents with this debilitating condition.

“This report highlights the urgent need to drastically improve healthcare services for the one-in-seven Nottinghamshire people living with migraine. It is unacceptable that that people living with such a debilitating long-term condition cannot easily access CGRP medication and must travel outside their area to see a specialist,” says Rob Music, chief executive of The Migraine Trust.

Migraine is a complex and debilitating long-term brain disease. Symptoms include severe headache, nausea and vomiting, fatigue, sensitivity to light, sound and smells, and sensory changes like disturbed vision.