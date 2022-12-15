News you can trust since 1904
Residents at Bulwell care home get baking for Gingerbread House Day

Staff and residents at Hall Park care home in Bulwell love any excuse to get creative.

By John Smith
3 hours ago - 1 min read

So when they found out it was Gingerbread House Day on December 12, they didn’t need any persuading to get cracking.

The staff and residents asked the home’s head chef to whip up a big batch of gingerbread for them and then got busy decorating with icing, buttercream, marshmallows, dolly mixture, candy canes and edible glitter to make some of the glitziest gingerbread houses in town.

Jodie Rakhra, general manager, said: “We were all so excited when we found out there was a Gingerbread House Day, what a fantastic excuse to spend the day making gorgeous festive decorations.

Residents at Hall Park Care Home showed off their baking skills to make gingerbread houses
“The best thing about it is that, now that we have judged which gingerbread house we like best, we get to eat them all – delicious.”

One resident said: “I hadn’t made a ginger bread house before.”

"The houses look really lovely, what a fun way to spend an afternoon.”

