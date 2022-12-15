So when they found out it was Gingerbread House Day on December 12, they didn’t need any persuading to get cracking.

The staff and residents asked the home’s head chef to whip up a big batch of gingerbread for them and then got busy decorating with icing, buttercream, marshmallows, dolly mixture, candy canes and edible glitter to make some of the glitziest gingerbread houses in town.

Advertisement

Jodie Rakhra, general manager, said: “We were all so excited when we found out there was a Gingerbread House Day, what a fantastic excuse to spend the day making gorgeous festive decorations.

Residents at Hall Park Care Home showed off their baking skills to make gingerbread houses

“The best thing about it is that, now that we have judged which gingerbread house we like best, we get to eat them all – delicious.”

Advertisement

One resident said: “I hadn’t made a ginger bread house before.”