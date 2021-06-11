Residents urged to have their say on Nottinghamshire's future

Coun Ben Bradley, leader of Nottinghamshire County Council

This summer, all Nottinghamshire residents will be invited to have their say on how council services should be prioritised and delivered – both in the short term as we recover from the pandemic, and longer term, to build a more healthy, prosperous and greener county.

Every householder will be able to take part through a survey that will be available online or by collecting a printed copy from any of the county’s 60 libraries.

Coun Ben Bradley MP, leader of the county council, said: “The pandemic has been a hugely challenging time for everyone, including Nottinghamshire residents, families and businesses. This engagement will provide a great opportunity for people to share how it has most impacted on them and their communities and what they think the council’s focus should be as we recover and work towards a brighter future for our county.

“We want to ensure the Council Plan is ambitious and sets out how the council can best work with its partners to deliver high-quality services that are efficient and best respond to needs and aspirations of our residents.”

Coun Bruce Laughton, deputy leader, said: “We have learnt many lessons, discovering many benefits to this new way of working and these will be carried through into our future planning, but again we need to make sure it’s focused on delivering the outcomes which the people of Nottinghamshire most want to see.”