DCC Barber joined the force as it’s deputy chief constable in April 2017.

Since then she led on developing the force's internal governance, forging better relationships between the force and staff association, and also led on developing the force's culture to support its aim to become an employer of choice.

Her time in Nottinghamshire also saw her work to align the force's enabling services to better support front-line policing, working to bring the forces services back in house with Programme Regain.

Rachel Barber has retired as deputy chief constable at Nottinghamshire Police

DCC Barber retired on Friday, July 1 after five years in Nottinghamshire.

Her retirement comes after she was included in the Queen’s Jubilee Birthday Honours list earlier this year in recognition of her ‘exceptional leadership’.

She was awarded the Queen’s Police Medal for distinguished service, with her citation describing her as ‘one of the most supportive leaders of police employee wellbeing’ and an ‘exemplary role model’.

Her award also acknowledged her leading roles in the blue light collaboration between Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and in helping to increase diversity within the force.

For the past six years DCC Barber has also been honoured to be a trustee of the Police Treatment Centres and Police Children’s Charity (formerly St George’s Police Children’s Trust) and has been able to support and champion the excellent work they do on behalf of the service.

Reflecting on her time with the force, she said: “I am immensely proud and privileged to have served as a police officer for the last 34 years and my last five years here in Nottinghamshire have been the icing on the cake to a long and rewarding career.

“I have had the honour to serve alongside dedicated and passionate police officers and staff and look back fondly on my time here.

“Seeing the new joiners, both officers and staff, delivering our new payroll, human resources and finance systems and the new joint headquarters are just some of the highlights I will always remember and it’s really touching that my last official role was at the passing out parade of one of our new cohorts.

"Keep looking out for each other, it really is the people that make policing so special.”

Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: “On behalf of the whole force I’d like to send DCC Barber our very best wishes for a well-deserved retirement.

"Her dedication and contribution to policing and public service in Nottinghamshire has been exceptional. She will be much missed but I wish her the very best for the future."

Caroline Henry (Con), Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner, added: “Rachel has been a real asset to the force, not only in her clear ability as part of the chief officer team to drive improvement and change, but also in her personable approach and a real focus on wellbeing with Nottinghamshire Police’s officers and staff, as well as partner agencies and the community.

“To be given a Queen’s Jubilee Birthday Honour for ‘exceptional leadership’ and recognition of being ‘one of the most supportive leaders of police employee wellbeing’ is truly a testament to the person she is.