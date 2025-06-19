Retro hot days: Summer snaps across Mansfield and Ashfield in 14 photos

With temperatures expected to exceed 30°C this weekend, we are looking back on heatwaves from the past to see how residents in Mansfield and Ashfield managed the heat.

Summer is often a time for fun in the sun, but sometimes, when we experience a heatwave, the temperatures take us by surprise, making it feel more like the Mediterranean than Mansfield.

Here’s a closer look at hot days of the past across the area…

Clipstone Lido was popular with families until it closed in 1984.

1. Happy faces

Clipstone Lido was popular with families until it closed in 1984. Photo: National World

Pictured is a family from Kirkby in Ashfield enjoying the summer sun in 2010.

2. Kirkby family

Pictured is a family from Kirkby in Ashfield enjoying the summer sun in 2010. Photo: Mark Fear

Ethan Cordon from Skegness visited relatives in Mansfield back in 2009. He is pictured enjoying the sunshine at Titchfield Park on Monday with his Aunt Sabrina Cordon of Mansfield.

3. Titchfield Park

Ethan Cordon from Skegness visited relatives in Mansfield back in 2009. He is pictured enjoying the sunshine at Titchfield Park on Monday with his Aunt Sabrina Cordon of Mansfield. Photo: Jane Hilton

Splashing around in the early eighties - can you spot any familiar faces?

4. Summer 1981

Splashing around in the early eighties - can you spot any familiar faces? Photo: Chad

