RETRO: Introducing quirky characters from Mansfield and Ashfield's past

Over the years, here at your Chad – we have covered numerous news stories and have a wealth of quirky characters in our archives.
These include community figures, record-breakers, and musicians who have put Mansfield and Ashfield on the map.
How many of them do you know?
1. Alvin Stardust
Bernard William Jewry, known professionally as Shane Fenton and later as Alvin Stardust, was an English rock singer and stage actor. Performing first as Shane Fenton in the 1960s, Jewry had a moderately successful career in the pre-Beatles era, hitting the UK top 40 with four singles in 1961–62. He grew in Mansfield and was known for his flamboyant style. Back in 2009, Alvin Stardust opened the Pop goes Mansfield exhibition at the Mansfield Museum. Photo: Angela Ward
2. Mansfield talent
Famous musician John Andrew Howard Ogdon was born at Auckland House, Welbeck Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, on 27 January 1937 (the same birthday as Mozart). From the age of about four, John started taking lessons with Mansfield piano teacher Nellie Houseley. She recalled in a 1974 Chad interview, that he had two lessons a week and always stayed for an hour afterwards reading music. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images) Photo: Keystone/Getty Images
3. Robin Hood
Of course, Robin Hood has made the list. Robin Hood is a legendary heroic outlaw originally depicted in English folklore and subsequently featured in literature, theatre, and cinema. Robin Hood originates from Sherwood Forest and the wider Nottinghamshire area. Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Ida Hackett
In her seventieth year, Ida became involved in the Miners’ Strike which began in 1984. Ida was the Chair of Notts Women Against Pit Closures. She travelled across the country, delivering speeches, in an attempt to gain support and solidarity from far and wide. Ida co-ordinated all of the support groups and weekly deliveries from London to Nottingham. Ida was a strong advocate for the working-class and was known for being true to herself and loyal to her roots. Back in 1938 she joined the Communist party and was a candidate for Mansfield. She was a member of the party's executive in the sixties and seventies. This art work was created by Ida Hackett and is on display at Nottinghamshire Mining Museum. Photo: Nottinghamshire Mining Museum
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.