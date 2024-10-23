RETRO: Introducing quirky characters from Mansfield and Ashfield's past

4 . Ida Hackett

In her seventieth year, Ida became involved in the Miners’ Strike which began in 1984. Ida was the Chair of Notts Women Against Pit Closures. She travelled across the country, delivering speeches, in an attempt to gain support and solidarity from far and wide. Ida co-ordinated all of the support groups and weekly deliveries from London to Nottingham. Ida was a strong advocate for the working-class and was known for being true to herself and loyal to her roots. Back in 1938 she joined the Communist party and was a candidate for Mansfield. She was a member of the party's executive in the sixties and seventies. This art work was created by Ida Hackett and is on display at Nottinghamshire Mining Museum. Photo: Nottinghamshire Mining Museum