Revised plans submitted to turn old Hucknall pub into flats

Plans to turn an empty Hucknall pub into flats could soon take a step forward after revised proposals to the original ones were submitted to Ashfield Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Portland Arms, on Annesley Road, called time as a pub more than five years ago.

The first and second floors of the building are already in use as apartments and in 2022, former landlord and building owner David Adams was granted permission to convert the ground floor into three flats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, an application to build an extension to the existing building to create two further one-bedroom studio flats, was refused in 2023 and the building has stood untouched since then.

Revised plans to turn the Portland Arms into flats have been submitted to Ashfield Council. Photo: Google

Now, new plans have been submitted to convert the ground floor into just two flats, instead of the originally-proposed three, with the intention of getting project moving again.

In a design and access statement with the application, applicants said: “The conversion as approved was for three flats, two of which were under 30sqm and non-commercially viable units under the National Space Standards guidance.

"The previous approval required the removal of large amount of load-bearing internal walls particular in the rear apartment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The floor plans have been rationalised to keep in more structural walls and the layout adjusted to suit the uneven floors in the front apartment

"This application revises the internal layout of the flats to provide two flats, not three.

"Apartment one is a two-bedroom three-person flat measuring 66sqm and apartment two is a one-bedroom two-person flat measuring 50sqm."

To view the application and comment on it, visit bit.ly/4msR9nY