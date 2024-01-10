Christmas might be over but panto season is still in full swing in Hucknall next week.

Popular town group Lovelace Theatre are presenting Robin Hood at the John Godber Centre from January 18 to 21 – but Saturday, January 20 is already sold out, as it the 1pm matinee on Sunday, January 21.

This family-friendly show, full of laughs, boos and hisses, has been written by group member Steve Benton and is directed by Bec Turner and Sian Crossland.

Members of the Lovelace juniors group are part of the cast. Photo: Submitted

It stars both members of Lovelace’s adult and junior groups.

Tickets are still available for the shows on Thursday, January 18 and Friday, January 19, both at 7.30pm and Sunday, January 21 at 5.30pm.