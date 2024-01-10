Robin Hood is coming to Hucknall for Lovelace Theatre panto
Popular town group Lovelace Theatre are presenting Robin Hood at the John Godber Centre from January 18 to 21 – but Saturday, January 20 is already sold out, as it the 1pm matinee on Sunday, January 21.
This family-friendly show, full of laughs, boos and hisses, has been written by group member Steve Benton and is directed by Bec Turner and Sian Crossland.
It stars both members of Lovelace’s adult and junior groups.
Tickets are still available for the shows on Thursday, January 18 and Friday, January 19, both at 7.30pm and Sunday, January 21 at 5.30pm.
Tickets are available on 0115 9681011 or message the Lovelace Theatre Group Facebook page at facebook.com/LovelaceTheatreGroup.