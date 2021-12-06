Santa is back at Hucknall Tesco from next week
Regarded as one of the most popular Santas in Hucknall, Father Christmas will be back at Tesco on Ashgate Road from next week.
Monday, 6th December 2021, 12:26 pm
Santa will be in store for people to meet and have pictures with on Friday, December 17 and Saturday, December 18 from 10am to 7pm both days.
He will then be back again the following week from Monday, December 20 to Thursday, December 23, again from 10am to 7pm each day.
Finally, he will be at the store on Christmas Eve from 10am to 2pm.