The Social Worker of the Year Awards 2022 is now open for entries and members of the public are encouraged to nominate social workers who they feel deserve to be recognised for their hard work and support.

There are 17 award categories to enter across adult and children’s services including returning favourites Adult Social Worker of the Year, Children’s Social Worker of the Year and Team of the Year.

The charity has also introduced two new additions, the Supporting Children in Education Award and Digital Transformation in Social Work Award, to highlight the impact the pandemic has had on children and families and how technology now plays a big part in helping social work teams.

Peter Hay chairman of the awards, said: “Social work is such an important and demanding profession.

"The Social Worker of the Year Awards provide the opportunity for us to celebrate the extraordinary work carried out by those who work in the sector in England.

"If you know an inspiring social worker in Nottinghamshire, make sure you let them know by nominating them this year.”

Finalists from across England will be recognised at an exclusive awards ceremony in London in November 2022 with exclusive invitation to a reception at the Houses of Parliament in March 2023.

Nominations will close on June 24 and the full list of categories is here.