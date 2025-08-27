See films for less on Cinema Day at Hucknall's Arc Cinema this weekened

The Arc Cinema in Hucknall is bringing back Cinema Day this Saturday (August 30), offering all movie lovers the chance to catch the latest blockbusters and returning classics for just £4 a ticket

From brand new releases to anniversary favourites, there’s something for everyone on the big screen.

And the High Street venue says movie fans need to get in quickly as tickets are already selling fast.

Among the brand-new films screening this weekend is Caught Stealing (15), a gritty, darkly comic crime film based on Charlie Huston’s cult noir novel, with Austin Butler and Matt Smith drawing early praise for their performances.

Meanwhile, The Roses (15) offers a wickedly funny and modern reimagining of The War of the Roses, reuniting Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch as a feuding couple in what critics are already calling ‘a divorce comedy for the ages’.

For those who missed them earlier this summer — or want a second watch — big hits like The Naked Gun (15) reboot with Liam Neeson, DreamWorks’ animated favourite How To Train Your Dragon (PG) and the multiverse body-swap comedy Freakier Friday (PG), with Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, will all be playing too.

Cinema Day will also see the return of two all-time favourites to celebrate milestone anniversaries.

Jaws (12A) is back on the big screen for its 50th anniversary, proving that Stephen Spielberg’s original shark thriller still has teeth.

And Harry Potter fans can relive the magic of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (12A), celebrating 20 years since it first introduced the Triwizard Tournament, dragons, and you-know-who’s full return.

Kelly Golding, Arc Cinema manager, said: “Cinema Day is always one of our favourite events of the year – the atmosphere is brilliant and the variety of films we’ve got this Saturday means there’s truly something for everyone.

"The very first Cinema Day we took part in ended up being our busiest day since we opened, so we’ve got really fond memories of how special it can be.

"Whether you’re on a date night, coming for the new releases, or bringing the kids to see something magical, we can’t wait to welcome you.”

This marks the third year the Hucknall venue has taken part in Cinema Day.

While National Cinema Day isn’t running officially this year, The Arc took the initiative and launched its own £4 ticket offer at 4pm over the bank holiday weekend.

Tickets are on sale now at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/(offer excludes live event cinema titles).