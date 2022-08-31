See how a suspected Bulwell drug dealer was caught on tonight's Police Interceptors on Channel 5

Catch all the action on Channel 5 tonight at 8pm

Tune in to find out how fleet-footed members of Nottinghamshire Police’s dedicated knife crime team showed their tenacity by chasing down the suspected dealer in the Bulwell area and recovered drugs following searches.

Tonight’s episode also features a dramatic Mansfield drugs raid in which police were pelted with makeshift missiles – including an extractor fan and a plank of wood – before finally seizing 170 cannabis plants and arresting a man who was later jailed for 12 months.

And watch as cops make two arrests after a runaway car flips over on to its roof in Mansfield.