See how a suspected Bulwell drug dealer was caught on tonight's Police Interceptors on Channel 5
The arrest of a suspected Bulwell drug dealer is one of the stories featured on tonight’s episode of Police Interceptors.
Tune in to find out how fleet-footed members of Nottinghamshire Police’s dedicated knife crime team showed their tenacity by chasing down the suspected dealer in the Bulwell area and recovered drugs following searches.
Tonight’s episode also features a dramatic Mansfield drugs raid in which police were pelted with makeshift missiles – including an extractor fan and a plank of wood – before finally seizing 170 cannabis plants and arresting a man who was later jailed for 12 months.
Read More
And watch as cops make two arrests after a runaway car flips over on to its roof in Mansfield.
Most Popular
-
1
Hucknall man broke baseball bat over neighbour's head in long running feud
-
2
Prison for man who strangled partner in Bulwell, threatened to stab her and hounded her for months
-
3
Hucknall hair and beauty salon owner celebrates 20 years in business
-
4
Hucknall Pride: Organisers thrilled as historic first ever event is a huge success
-
5
Hucknall pubs echo national call for immediate Government help with soaring energy bills
Catch all this and more tonight (Wednesday) on Channel 5 at 8pm.