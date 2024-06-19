A senior crime statistics researcher at the Professional Facilities Management Group and expert in security services shared a leading ranking approach to crime statistics focusing solely on the East Midlands for 2024.
Professional Facilities Management Group (ProFM Group) was formerly known as Churchill Support Services, a rebranding that occurred in March 2025.
Many areas across Nottinghamshire feature prominently in the list.
Grantham holds the 25th spot on the list, while Skegness tops the rankings.
But how does your area rank?
22. Hucknall
Overall Crime Rate Of 110.5 Crimes Per 1000 People. The town of Hucknall has seen rapid expansion and development in recent years in a bid to restore its historic popularity. There’s a catch, however. A crime rate of 110.5 crimes per 1,000 residents, and high numbers across violent crime (1,138 incidents), shoplifting (790 incidents) and antisocial behaviour (640 incidents) all underscore the issues facing Hucknall in 2024. Photo: Brian Eyre
19. Worksop
Overall Crime Rate Of 112.6 Crimes Per 1,000 People. The market town of Worksop has carefully cultivated a strong local economy, but with that comes a less-desirable crime rate, which currently sits at 112.6 crimes per 1,000 residents. There’s numerous contributors towards those issues, with high numbers in violent crime (1,611 incidents), shoplifting (931 incidents) and antisocial behaviour (913 incidents). Photo: Google
18. Mansfield
Overall Crime Rate Of 112.8 Crimes Per 1,000 People. One of Nottinghamshire’s most infamous market towns, and one of the county’s most historic, Mansfield’s overall crime rate of 112.8 offences per 1,000 residents belies that long-standing reputation. There’s substantial concern arising from the soaring figures in theft (4,428 offences), violent crime (4,302 offences) and criminal damage (1,298 offences), all of which have witnessed year-on-year rises. Photo: Brian Eyre