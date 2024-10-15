Seven spiritual psychic nights coming up in the Nottinghamshire area

By Phoebe Cox
Published 15th Oct 2024, 14:02 BST
As we approach Halloween (October 31) and Samhain (October 31-November 1), it is believed in many cultures that the veil between the living and the dead is thinnest during this time. With this in mind, we are listing seven spiritual psychic nights coming up in the Nottinghamshire area for October and November.

Haunted Heritage: Psychic Table Night. If you are fascinated by the World of Mediumship or Psychic readings, then this is the perfect evening for you to enjoy. A family of psychics and mediums will be providing short taster readings to your table throughout the evening. If you are looking for a friendly relaxing social evening then this is ideal. Event: Friday, October 18. More details at: wollatonhall.org.uk/haunted-heritage-psychic-night/

A psychic medium event will be held at 8pm on Friday, October 25, at Creswell Events Centre in Worksop. The event will feature various psychic mediums on stage throughout the night and will include pie and peas for supper. For more details, including ticket pricing, visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/worksop/creswell-events-centre/psychic-rotation-evening/e-dqxzgd

Evening of Clairvoyance with Craig Morris ~ Carlton-in-Lindrick. This event will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 7:30 - 9pm at Carlton in Lindrick Civic Centre. More details at: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/evening-of-clairvoyance-with-craig-morris-carlton-in-lindrick-tickets-941833237567

