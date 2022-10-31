Shake it up in Hucknall with John Godber comedy at the John Godber Centre

Shakers was originally written in 1985 in the height of Thatcher’s Britain and follows a day in the life of four cocktail waitresses dealing with a variety of customers in a ubiquitous cocktail bar.

Fifty years later, you’ll be lucky to find a bar that is open, never mind thriving, but the message of the performance remains as relevant as ever.

This production re-imagines the play in a present-day setting, complete with references to modern day technology and politics.

Starring in Shakers: Re-Stirred in Hucknall will be, clockwise from top left: Rebecca Mitchell, Ellen Beer, Paula Heeley and Chris Stevenson

Tom Stevenson, the play’s director said: “The themes in this play are just as relevant today as they were when Godber wrote them in the 80s.

“I was lucky enough to own a cocktail bar in Lincoln before the Covid-19 pandemic crushed the hospitality industry.

"There are stark similarities in the staff and customers present in the performance and the people I experienced in my time.”

Paula Heeley, who plays Mel in the production, added: “We’ve all experienced a small town bar like Shakers, you end up there because there are no other options.

“We love performing Godber's play because they are so accessible and remain relevant.

"You don’t need a degree in drama to understand and enjoy the play, the show is so much fun, the cast is friendly and if the audience enjoys it half as much as we enjoy rehearsing it, they are in for a great show.”

The Elemental Theatre Company, now in its fifth year, is based in Nottingham and is committed to producing top quality, small-cast plays.

Shakers follows the groups third self -penned and experimental piece Door to Door: 1994,

Chris Stevenson, who plays Nicky in the play, said: “We are committed to keeping our audience on their toes, we never want any of our shows to be predictable.

“Shakers puts the actors amongst the audience in a way I’ve not seen done before

"We’re excited to welcome you to Shakers.”

The play is at the John Godber Centre on Ogle Street on Sunday, November 13 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available online or on-the-door, and are £5 each.