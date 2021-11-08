Shoppers in Dispatch district can help food banks and community groups through Christmas 'giving tree' scheme

Morrisons is putting a tree in all of its 498 UK stores until Christmas Eve, with the aim of raising more than £500,000 for a variety of food banks and local communities throughout November and December, which is traditionally the most difficult time for many people.

Bulwell customers can pick up a bauble worth £1, £2 or £5 to donate to a local food bank or community group nominated by the store.

Since the start of the pandemic, Morrisons has worked closely with food banks and communities across the UK and donated more than £12 million pounds to groups across the UK to ensure no one is left behind.

Customers at Bulwell Morrisons can help food banks and community groups through the Christmas giving tree scheme. Photo: Ben Queenborough/PinPep

Morrisons will also continue offering its popular food bank ‘pick-up packs’ in stores throughout the festive period as well as bringing back its gift donation stations where customers can donate new gifts.

Donated items are passed on to local good causes and charities in the local community.

Rebecca Singleton, Morrisons community director, said: “Christmas can be a challenging time and food banks are a lifeline for many people in the UK.

"We want to make it easier for our customers to donate in whatever way they can to help those in their local community get the items they need.