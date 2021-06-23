Signed Maradona boot and Ronaldo shirt up for grabs in special Notts charity auction

John Pye Auctions is hosting a charity auction to raise money for Treetops Hospice, with ex-Notts Forest player Garry Birtles striving to raise as much money as possible for the cause following his wife Samantha’s diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.

The football world has rallied around the former Forest European Cup Winner, who has organised a charity football match at Nottingham’s Basford United Football Club, a benefit game for the Samantha Birtles Trophy, to take place on June 27.

To bolster his fundraising efforts, the special charity auction is offering 33 exclusive signed memorabilia donated items, including shirts signed by footballing legends – plus a signed England Euro 2021 shirt signed by the current England squad and donated by England manager Gareth Southgate – as well as a game of four ball at the JCB invitation only golf course, and a number of sporting and music memorabilia.

All proceeds raised from the online auction, which has now gone live online and runs until Wednesday 30 June, will go towards Treetops Hospice, which supports people in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire with illnesses such as cancer, motor neurone disease and multiple sclerosis. It also supports their carers and families.

The star lots up for grabs include:

- Diego Maradona signed and framed boot

- Real Madrid shirt signed by Cristiano Ronaldo

- Harry Kane signed Tottenham Hotspur shirt

- Paul Pogba signed Manchester United shirt

- Jack Grealish signed Aston Villa shirt

- Hand signed and framed Kaiser Chiefs tambourine

- Ping golf bag signed by Lee Westwood

- Four ball at the JCB invitation only golf course

Adam Pye, managing director at John Pye, said: “We are incredibly honoured to be hosting a charity auction on behalf of Garry and Samantha Birtles.

"The response and donations received for the cause is overwhelming, not only from sports stars and well-known bands but from many local businesses as well. We are incredibly proud to support this cause and work alongside Treetops Hospice, with its mission is to support people with life-threatening illnesses.

“Collectively, the memorabilia donated is worth nearly £8,000 and not only are fans bidding on Nottingham Forest merchandise, but we have also received merchandise from sports teams including England and legends across the world – including Manchester United, Real Madrid and a signed boot from Diego Maradona.

"We have already seen bids coming through from sports fans and we are excited to see how much money we raise for this incredible cause.”