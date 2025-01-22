Skills and skin: Top five-star rated tattoo parlours in Mansfield and Ashfield

By Phoebe Cox
Published 21st Jan 2025, 11:46 BST
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 11:56 BST
Are you planning to get a tattoo in 2025?

If that's the case, these five-star tattoo parlours in Mansfield and Ashfield have got you covered.

The following parlours received a five-star rating based on over 10 reviews on Google.

Deeper Than The Needle, located at 30 Garden Road, Mansfield, is a highly-rated tattoo parlour with over 70 five-star reviews on Google. It was recognised as the highest rated tattoo parlour in 2024. Call 07783 975551 to book in.

Deeper Than The Needle, located at 30 Garden Road, Mansfield, is a highly-rated tattoo parlour with over 70 five-star reviews on Google. It was recognised as the highest rated tattoo parlour in 2024. Call 07783 975551 to book in.

Asylum Tattoo Studio is a five-star rated tattoo parlour on Google reviews, located at 54 Dalestorth Street, Sutton. For enquiries and bookings, please contact 01623 442002.

Asylum Tattoo Studio is a five-star rated tattoo parlour on Google reviews, located at 54 Dalestorth Street, Sutton. For enquiries and bookings, please contact 01623 442002.

Violet Rose Tattoo Studio, located at 3 Watnall Road, Hucknall, has received over 10 five-star reviews on Google. Find out more at www.instagram.com/violetrosestudios/.

Violet Rose Tattoo Studio, located at 3 Watnall Road, Hucknall, has received over 10 five-star reviews on Google. Find out more at www.instagram.com/violetrosestudios/.

