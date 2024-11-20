Pupils from Hucknall National Primary School loved getting out into the snow this week.Pupils from Hucknall National Primary School loved getting out into the snow this week.
Pupils from Hucknall National Primary School loved getting out into the snow this week.

Snow time is fun time for Hucknall National Primary School pupils

By John Smith
Published 20th Nov 2024, 10:02 GMT
While some people might have groaned at seeing Hucknall covered in snow this week, for many youngsters it was as if Christmas had come early.

And that was certainly the case at Hucknall National Primary School where pupils couldn’t wait to head out to play, have snowball fights and build snowmen.

Staff joined in too and, as these pictures show, there was snow better way to have fun.

Young pupils thought snow was the best lesson of the day.

1. Hucknall National snow

Young pupils thought snow was the best lesson of the day. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
As well as making snowmen, some pupils made snow angels.

2. Hucknall National snow

As well as making snowmen, some pupils made snow angels. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Getting ready for a snowball fight.

3. Hucknall National snow

Getting ready for a snowball fight. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
A mass snowman-building session underway on the school field.

4. Hucknall National snow

A mass snowman-building session underway on the school field. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Hucknall
News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice