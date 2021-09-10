Special charity football match in Hucknall this weekend

The game will be on Sunday, September 12, kicking-off at 2pm and will be on the back pitch at Hucknall Town FC’s Watnall Road (behind the main stadium, across from the Texaco petrol station).

The game will raise money for three charities, all chosen by residents of the estate.

The charities are: CLAPA (Cleft Lip and Palate Association), the children’s charity Heartlink and Zephyrs, a family support charity focusing on supporting people through loss of a pregnancy, baby or child.

The game takes place in Hucknall on Sunday

All spectators will be asked to donate a minimum of £2 to the charities, all players will donate £5. Entry is free for children.