Special charity football match in Hucknall this weekend
A football match between two teams from the Hawker Estate in Hucknall is taking place this weekend.
The game will be on Sunday, September 12, kicking-off at 2pm and will be on the back pitch at Hucknall Town FC’s Watnall Road (behind the main stadium, across from the Texaco petrol station).
The game will raise money for three charities, all chosen by residents of the estate.
The charities are: CLAPA (Cleft Lip and Palate Association), the children’s charity Heartlink and Zephyrs, a family support charity focusing on supporting people through loss of a pregnancy, baby or child.
All spectators will be asked to donate a minimum of £2 to the charities, all players will donate £5. Entry is free for children.
The Cocktail Van, which was recently featured in the Dispatch, will also be there and donating 50 per cent of its profits to all the charities.